IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall alert in Tamil Nadu, red alert in Kerala after 6 deaths; know full forecast

File photo

The monsoons in India are advancing with full frenzy as heavy rains and thunderstorms keep lashing in several parts of the country, especially coastal states. Now, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an important alert for heavy rainfall in states.

The weather agency has anticipated heavy rains in certain districts in Tamil Nadu in the next four days, the state government on Monday said four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been rushed to Kanyakumari and the Nilgiris district to assist the district administrations.

The IMD has predicted isolated rain with thunderstorms in many parts of Tamil Nadu and heavy rain in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli and Ariyalur districts, for this week.

Meanwhile, a heavy rainfall alert has also been issued in several districts of Kerala, after incidents related to downpours and thunderstorms claimed six lives in the state, leaving dozens injured, confirmed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

IMD issued red alerts for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts for the day and August 2, he said and added that a red alert has been issued in 11 districts for August 3 and in 9 of them for August 4.

Further, the colleges and other educational institutes in Kerala have also been shut down due to the heavy rainfall alert in the state. The state government has recommended that people stay indoors and try to avoid open spaces.

The IMD, earlier, had predicted light to moderate rains in several northern states such as Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab. Thunderstorms and cloudy skies are likely in Delhi NCR for the next 3-4 days.

The minimum temperature in Delhi has dropped significantly over the past few days, with the air quality index also showing major improvement. This can also affect the weather in places such as Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the plain states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana are expected to receive light to moderate rains throughout the first two days of August, as per IMD.

(With PTI inputs)

