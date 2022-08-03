IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall alert in Tamil Nadu, Kerala; light rains expected in Delhi NCR

Representational image

As pleasant monsoons are gracing several northern states over the past few days, heavy rains are wreaking havoc in several southern states of India, with at least 6 people dying due to the downpour in Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the past few days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its most recent weather forecast, has predicted that heavy rains will continue to lash parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu for the next three days, issuing a red and orange alert in several districts of the states.

Extremely heavy rainfall is set to persist for this week in the Southern Peninsula of India, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and parts of Karnataka. it is likely that Bengaluru will receive moderate to heavy rains over August 3 and 4, as per the IMD.

Meanwhile, central states of the country such as Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to witness light to moderate rains till August 4, with the rainfall activity set to increase later in the week. The rains in central and northern states are expected to increase from August 5.

The weather agency has predicted that the rains are set to return to Delhi in the span of 24 hours, emerging from the Himalayan foothills. IMD has predicted light rains in the national capital on Wednesday, while light to moderate rains is expected on Thursday and Friday.

Humidity in Delhi NCR region was recorded at around 57 to 95 percent on Tuesday, while the weather remained pleasant with cloudy skies and a breezy atmosphere in parts of the capital. It is expected that light drizzling will be witnessed in some parts of Delhi.

Meanwhile, the light rains in Delhi are also expected to impact the weather conditions in the national capital region, such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh can also expect light rains and cloudy skies for the next couple of days.

