IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall alert in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, know list of states

File photo

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for the following two days in several days, warning of severe downpours over multiple states across India such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

According to the later forecast, the IMD has predicted intense rainfall to continue over Gujarat, Rajasthan, and adjoining Madhya Pradesh during the next 2 days and a gradual decrease from the third day onwards. An increase in rainfall activity over northern parts of India is also expected from July 27 onwards.

The IMD in a press release asserted that a northward shift of monsoon trough is predicted due to which increased rainfall activity will be triggered in the northern parts of India.

The weather forecasting agency said that due to the shift of the monsoon trough, a low-pressure area lies over southwest Rajasthan and the neighbourhood and the associated cyclonic circulation will extend up to mid-tropospheric levels, as per ANI reports.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been persisting in western Madhya Pradesh over the last couple of days, and is likely to go on for the next two days.

In Chhattisgarh, some regions of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Konkan, and Himachal Pradesh experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall over isolated places. Isolated places over West Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Eastern Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Sikkim, South Interiors of Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Punjab also experienced very heavy rainfall.

As per the weather forecast by IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall triggered by the monsoon trough is likely to persist for the next 3-4 days, and is likely to slow down after July 27. A cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Madhya Pradesh and neighborhoods in the lower and middle tropospheric levels tilting southwards with height.

The monsoon shift will lead to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms, and lightning are very likely over Gujarat, Rajasthan, and West Madhya Pradesh during 24th- 26th, over north Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana during July 24-25.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Supreme Court to hear today Randeep Surjewala's plea challenging law linking Aadhaar, Voter ID