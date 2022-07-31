IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall alert for Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal; know full forecast

IMD's weather forecast for July 31 (File photo)

Monsoons are advancing across the country in full flow, with heavy downpours and clear skies taking over many cities in northern states. Now, the weather agencies have issued an important alert, warning of heavy rainfall in multiple states.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather forecast, has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in multiple cities and districts across Indian states. The IMD has said that heavy downpour can be expected in West Uttar Pradesh from Monday, and in parts of West Bengal on Sunday.

In its official weather forecast on July 30, IMD said that parts of West Bengal and Bihar are set to receive rainfall on July 31. Meanwhile, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh are set to receive heavy rainfall in the first week of August.

Uttarakhand is expected to witness very heavy rainfall from July 31 to August 2, as per the weather agency. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, and Nainital in Uttarakhand for July 31, Sunday.

Moderate to heavy rainfall has been predicted for several eastern states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha till August 2. Other states such as Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to witness heavy rainfall for the next 4 days.

States in central India such as Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are also likely to receive rainfall over the next 4-5 days, with isolated heavy rainfall over eastern districts on August 3. It is likely that light to moderate showers will be witnessed in Delhi as well.

The IMD has also predicted very heavy rainfall over several southern areas over the next 4-5 days such as Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

READ | DHFL loan fraud case: CBI seizes AgustaWestland chopper from Pune businessman Avinash Bhosale's premises