Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR, Himachal, Kerala, check detailed forecast

IMD issued a yellow alert in Delhi for the next two days, predicting light to moderate rainfall across the national capital till Thursday.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings for multiple states for this week including Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, and Delhi-NCR, predicting heavy rainfall throughout the week.

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of the Delhi-NCR, following which a 'yellow' warning was issued by the weather office on Monday. Visuals from the Udyog Bhawan area show commuters making their way through rainwater-filled streets clad in raincoats and clinching umbrellas.

Incessant rainfall has been causing massive waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas of the city, disrupting the normal lives of the residents. People were spotted navigating through waterlogged streets as the rain continued to lash the city.

IMD has forecast rains in several districts of Himachal Pradesh over the next five days. A yellow alert has been issued by the weather centre in Shimla for the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur. 

The weather agency issued an orange alert in multiple districts of Kerala, including Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Idukki, till Thursday. IMD also warned of isolated heavy rains with the accompaniment of thunderstorms and strong winds 40 kmph speed in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts.

(With inputs from ANI)

