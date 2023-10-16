Headlines

Meet Bigg Boss 17's most controversial jodi, exes Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar; she claims he assaulted her, he says...

IMD weather update: Heavy rain lashes Kerala, orange alert issued in 4 districts

Israel-Palestine conflict: From India to USA, who is supporting who amid IDF’s war against Hamas?

Telangana Elections 2023: LPG at Rs 400 to increased social security pensions, what ruling BRS promises in manifesto

‘Agniveer Amritpal Singh committed suicide…’: Indian Army amid row over funeral without guard of honour

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Bigg Boss 17's most controversial jodi, exes Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar; she claims he assaulted her, he says...

IMD weather update: Heavy rain lashes Kerala, orange alert issued in 4 districts

Israel-Palestine conflict: From India to USA, who is supporting who amid IDF’s war against Hamas?

9 motivational quotes by Salman Khan

7 Alternatives of wheat flour

10 lower back stretches to reduce pain, improve mobility

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Meet Bigg Boss 17's most controversial jodi, exes Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar; she claims he assaulted her, he says...

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider, 'world’s most popular moto vlogger', know his Elvish Yadav connect

Meet Sana Raees Khan, Bigg Boss 17 contestant, criminal lawyer who fought for bail in Aryan Khan drugs case

HomeIndia

India

IMD weather update: Heavy rain lashes Kerala, orange alert issued in 4 districts

Due to the rise of the water level in Karamana River, the water level of Vellayani Lake has increased.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 06:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After heavy rainfall battered Kerala triggering waterlogging and floods in several areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert in four districts of the state including Thiruvananthapuram. 

Apart from the orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts for October 15, a Yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts except Kannur and Kasaragod. Due to the continuous rain in Thiruvananthapuram, the low-lying areas of the state's southernmost district have been waterlogged.

Due to the rise of the water level in Karamana River, the water level of Vellayani Lake has increased. About 100 houses were waterlogged in the adjoining area and crops on hundreds of acres of land were submerged. Thiruvananthapuram district collector Geromic George said that necessary instructions have been given for the aid of people living in rain-affected areas and relief activities are underway.

"Considering the emergency situation in the district, the district collector directed all the revenue officers to be in the office. The district collector instructed the tehsildars to give the necessary help to the rain-affected areas and coordinate the relief activities. The district collector informed that the taluk control rooms are fully equipped and working 24 hours and the public can contact the taluk control rooms in case of emergency," George posted on the social media platform, Facebook.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tanushree Dutta files FIR against Rakhi Sawant, accuses her of tarnishing her image

AUS vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka Match 14

Meet IPS officer from Haryana who left high-paying job abroad for civil services, cracked UPSC with AIR...

This Bollywood actor was Aamir Khan's co-star, quit acting to form Rs 110 crore company; net worth is…

Australia fines Elon Musk's X Rs 3 crore for lack of information on child abuse content

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE