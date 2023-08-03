Headlines

IMD Weather update: Heavy rain alert in Delhi, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and more till August 5, check forecast here

IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states till August 5.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

India is witnessing a wide variety of meteorological events as the monsoon season sweeps across the country. While some areas struggle with dry spells and impending drought worries, other others are dealing with the fury of heavy rainfall and imminent flooding. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for many states, advising of severe thunderstorms, lightning strikes, and high-terrain landslides. 

Delhi: Intermittent rains are predicted over the next five to six days with the intensity peaking over the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast showed.

Chattisgarh: Most locations experienced light to moderate rainfall, with isolated areas experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall today and tomorrow and heavy downpours over north Chhattisgarh today. On August 4, it may rain heavily in remote areas. 

East Madhya Pradesh: Most locations are predicted to see light to moderate rainfall, with sporadic heavy to very heavy rainfall till August 4, as well as extremely heavy rainfall on August 2 and 3. On August 5, there is a good chance of heavy rain in remote areas.

West Madhya Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall in the majority of locations, with sporadic heavy to very heavy rainfall likely today and tomorrow along with extremely heavy rainfall on August 3. Moreover, on August 4, there is a good chance of heavy rain in remote areas.

East Uttar Pradesh: Most locations forecasted light to moderate rainfall, but a few locations are likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 2 and 3, as well as heavy rainfall from August 4 to 6. 

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have been predicted to experience light wet spell from tomorrow till August 6. On the other hand, over Punjab, Haryana, and East Rajasthan light rains are predicted from August 3 to August 5.

Light rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya over the next five days, with isolated heavy rainfall also very likely.

Odisha: India Meteorological Department issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) in Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, and Boudh districts. The authorities announced the temporary closure of educational institutions in more than 12 districts

