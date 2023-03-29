Search icon
IMD Weather Update: Heatwave unlikely, rainfall predicted in Delhi, Haryana, several states for next 2 days

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department forecasted a new period of rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms for Northwest, East, and Northeast India from March 30 to April 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 06:31 PM IST

For the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Agency forecasts rain in a number of Indian regions. According to the most recent weather report, a new western disturbance is expected to provide a fresh spell of rain and gloomy weather to begin Wednesday night across northwest India, including Delhi.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department forecasted a new period of rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms for Northwest, East, and Northeast India from March 30 to April 1.

Check state-wise rain fall prediction for coming next 2 days

Check state-wise rain fall prediction for coming next 2 days

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim will experience rain on March 31 and Uttarakhand on April 1, according to the forecast.

On March 30, scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm activity is very possible over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. According to the alert for April 1, there will likely be one or two locations with significant rainfall (7 cm to 11 cm) in the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Cuttack, and Dhenkanal.

Strong wind and hail were expected to cause damage to plantations, horticulture, and standing crops. In open areas, hail can hurt people and cattle. partial wind damage to structures that are vulnerable. Kutcha huts, walls, and buildings have only minor damage. Unstable things might fly.

IMD: No heat wave expected in the next five days

The next five days are not expected to see any heat waves, according to the IMD prediction. IMD encouraged farmers to store already-harvested crops in a secure location in the wake of the prediction. At the same time frame, the forecast indicated that maximum temperatures in northwest India will not move significantly over the course of the following 24 hours.

The maximum temperature would drop by 2 to 40 degrees Celsius during the following four days, according to the statement.

