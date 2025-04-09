Light rain is anticipated on April 10 and 11, potentially decreasing temperatures by about two degrees Celsius. The heatwave alert will be removed as winds are expected to reach speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

A severe early heatwave has enveloped several Indian states, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. The scorching temperatures are expected to persist, with forecasts indicating a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius. This premature heatwave has caught residents off guard, particularly in regions not typically accustomed to such extreme temperatures this early in the season.

Delhi residents are experiencing a severe summer, uncharacteristic for this time of year, with the city's power demand reaching a record high. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts partly cloudy skies, heatwave conditions, and warm nights for Wednesday. However, some respite may be expected.

The IMD forecasts a generally cloudy sky for Thursday, with a chance of thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 30–40 kmph. This forecast offers a potential break from the heat, as Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was six degrees above the average.

Significant weather changes are expected. Starting April 10, the IMD forecasts heavy rain across Delhi-NCR, which should alleviate the heat. Light rain is anticipated on April 10 and 11, potentially decreasing temperatures by about two degrees Celsius. The heatwave alert will be removed as winds are expected to reach speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Accoeding to IMD, the heatwave as a situation where the maximum temperature in the plains reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal. Delhi experienced its first heatwave of the season on Monday, with the maximum temperature reaching 40.2 degrees Celsius, the highest recorded this year. Given rising temperatures and ongoing heatwave conditions, the government has advised residents to take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses like heatstroke.

The air quality index (AQI) indicates current environmental conditions, with Delhi reporting an AQI of 365, signifying unhealthy air quality. Noida and Ghaziabad have AQIs of 163 and 166, respectively, while Gurgaon's AQI is 155.