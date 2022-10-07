Search icon
IMD weather update: Spell of heavy rains predicted in THESE states, check full list here

Here's IMD weather prediction of upcoming weekend, check full list to know which state will likely to witness spells of heavy rains.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 09:11 PM IST

According to the most recent Indian Meteorological Department prediction, a heavy rainfall is expected to persist over the weekend in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.

IMD weather pred for India's northern states

On the upcoming weekend (8 and 9 October), there is a high likelihood of light to moderate rainfall with isolated or scattered heavy showers as well as thunderstorms and lightning over Haryana, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, and East Madhya Pradesh (8 October and 9 October). Over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh, isolated very heavy rains is quite likely to occur until October 9.

IMD weather predition for India's southern states

Over the course of the weekend (8 October and 9 October), there is a high likelihood of isolated heavy rains, scattered light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in the Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. On Sunday, it is expected over Kerala and the north and south interiors of Karnataka.

IMD weather predition for India's noth-eastern states

On the weekend, isolated heavy falls are likely to occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. On September 9th, Sunday, scattered heavy falls are predicted over Odisha.

