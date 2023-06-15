Search icon
IMD Weather update for Delhi, light rains expected today

The city is likely to receive light rains or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds, on June 18 and 19.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

File photo

Delhi is expected to witness light rains and gusty winds on Thursday, according to the weather department. The city is expected to receive light rains under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is gaining steam in the Arabian Sea, private forecasting agency Skymet Weather had said earlier this week.

Delhiites woke up to an overcast sky as the minimum temperature settled at 29.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was 55 percent at 8:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city is likely to receive light rains or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds, on June 18 and 19. Gusty winds are expected to sweep through Delhi on Thursday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 39 and 30 degrees Celsius respectively.

Parts of Delhi, including Dwarka, received rainfall on Wednesday, despite there being no forecast for rains. Delhiites are expected to get some relief from the punishing heat in the next few days with light rains and thundershowers in the offing, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature is expected to be between 36 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius till June 20, it said.

