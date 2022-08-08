Search icon
IMD weather update: Extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai this week, light downpour likely in Delhi

The IMD has issued an alert for extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, for the entirety of this week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 09:17 AM IST

Representational image

With monsoons beating down on most of the states across the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an important alert for heavy rainfall in different states, mostly in the southern peninsula of India.

The IMD has said that extremely heavy rainfalls will lash parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune. It is expected that very heavy rainfalls will lash parts of Mumbai, for the next few days. Mumbai’s citizens have been asked to stay inside.

IMD has said that an orange alert has been issued in Mumbai owing to extremely heavy to heavy rainfalls till August 12, as per media reports. It is also likely that the Palghar and Thane districts will also get an orange alert warning soon.

According to Skymet Weather, “One or two heavy spells can be seen on August 8, some heavy rains may be seen on a frequent basis. Rains will pick up even more pace on August 9, wherein heavier showers can be seen. August 9th is a Tuesday that can prove to be disruptive with some traffic chaos and other problems in view of heavy rains.”

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi NCR, including Gurugram, Noida, and Faridabad have been witnessing cloudy weather and light rains throughout the past week. Though Delhi woke up to a sunny sky on August 8, it is expected that the monsoon spells over the city will continue.

Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to receive moderate to light rainfall over this week, with the expectation of waterlogged streets and heavy traffic due to the weather conditions.

The weather department has also warned that isolated or scattered extremely heavy rainfall likely be over Konkan and Goa and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from August 8 to 10.

