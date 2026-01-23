IMD Weather Update: Delhi-NCR sees rain as temperatures fall, winter chill to intensify; AQI remains ‘very poor’

Light rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR as an active western disturbance triggered cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. An orange alert has been issued, temperatures are set to fall sharply, and air quality remains in the very poor category despite slight improvement.

Several areas across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed light rainfall on Friday morning, signalling a change in weather conditions. The showers are expected to bring a noticeable drop in temperatures, intensifying the winter chill after an unusually warm spell earlier in the week.

Western Disturbance Behind Weather Change

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region is currently under the influence of an active western disturbance. This weather system has led to cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall since the early hours of Friday. Meteorologists have also warned of additional spells of rain later in the day.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds ranging between 30 to 40 kmph, especially during the afternoon hours. As a precaution, an orange alert has been issued for Delhi-NCR, along with several neighbouring districts in Punjab and Haryana, urging residents to remain cautious.

Sudden Temperature Drop After Warm January Day

Just a day earlier, Delhi experienced its warmest January day in the last seven years, with the mercury climbing to 27.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday. However, the weather is expected to shift dramatically.

The IMD has projected a sharp fall in temperatures, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 19 degrees Celsius on Friday. Night temperatures are also expected to decline, with the minimum settling near 12 degrees Celsius, bringing back a stronger winter feel.

Air Quality Remains a Concern

While the rainfall led to a slight improvement in air quality, pollution levels across the region continue to remain alarming. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 302, placing it in the lower range of the ‘very poor’ category.

In comparison, Noida recorded an AQI of 293, falling under the ‘poor’ category. Gurugram also reported relatively better conditions, with an AQI of 272, though it still remained in the ‘poor’ bracket. Experts note that while rain can temporarily reduce airborne pollutants, sustained improvement depends on consistent weather changes.

What Residents Should Expect

With more rain and strong winds forecast, residents are advised to plan travel carefully and stay updated with weather alerts. Cooler temperatures and unstable weather conditions are likely to persist over the next day.

Despite the temporary relief from pollution, authorities emphasise continued caution as air quality remains unhealthy for sensitive groups.