IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR receives light rainfall, heavy rains predicted in these states, check forecast

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a Western Disturbance along with a cyclonic circulation over northwest Afghanistan and nearby areas is currently influencing the weather pattern in the country.

Delhi-NCR was due for a surprise on Saturday morning as the region received light rainfall. After the rains cloudy skies surrounded the national capital and adjoining areas, bringing the temperature down by a smidge.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain or snow at secluded places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. IMD also predicted hail at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

IMD said, "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-KashmirLadakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad & Himachal Pradesh and isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall also very likely over Uttarakhand on 01st & 02nd March. Isolated heavy rainfall over Punjab on 02nd March 2024."

The western Himalayan region is anticipated to receive “fairly widespread to widespread” light to moderate rainfall until March 3 in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh. Punjab may experience isolated heavy rainfall today.

On the other hand, India is likely to experience a warmer summer and more heatwave days this year with El Nino conditions predicted to continue at least until May, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

The country is likely to record above-normal rainfall in March (more than 117 percent of the long-period average of 29.9 mm).

More heatwave days than normal are predicted over northeast peninsular India -- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka -- and many parts of Maharashtra and Odisha, it said.