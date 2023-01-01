Search icon
IMD weather update: Delhi NCR likely to experience fresh cold wave, dense fog in new year

With the western disturbance departing , meteorologists forecast a cold wave and frigid days in Delhi in early January.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

File Photo

This new year's first day was marked by dense fog. Even on the first day of the new year, people are still suffering through a brutal winter. There is a lot of excitement in the air on this first day of the new year, despite the cold weather. Those who have survived the cold to make it to the temple are praying there anyhow.

On January 1, the temperature in Delhi's Safdarjung neighbourhood reached 7.4 degrees Celsius. Similarly, in the Palam region, the mercury reached 9.6 degrees Celsius at the same time.

New year's forecast from the Meteorological Department
According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature on the first day of the new year will be colder than it has been in the days leading up to it. Throughout the next week and a half, thick fog will be the usual. Additionally, the Meteorological Department has issued a 6-day yellow warning. The temperature might drop as much as three degrees Celsius on January 1. 

How was the last day of 2022?
Temperatures were 3 degrees cooler on the final day of 2022, Saturday, than they had been the day before, Friday. This contributed to the 19.7-degree high that was recorded in Delhi. While everything was going on, the lowest temperature ever recorded in Delhi was just 10.2 degrees Celsius.

A representative for the MeT department claimed that overnight lows in several regions of Rajasthan plummeted by two to four degrees Celsius.

Dense fog was reported in sections of the Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions on Saturday, and the MeT department reports that the minimum temperature has decreased by two to four degrees Celsius throughout the country.

They predict a cold wave to hit the state in the following several days, with lows dropping by two to three degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours.

Some areas of the state's western and northern regions may see intense fog during the next two days, they said.

