IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR, Gurgaon face severe waterlogging, traffic jams amid heavy rains

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory that said, "Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from South Extension towards Lajpat Nagar due to breakdown of a truck at Moolchand Underpass. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 12:38 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR, Gurgaon face severe waterlogging, traffic jams amid heavy rains
Photo: PTI
On Friday, various parts of Delhi and Gurgaon witnessed heavy rainfall that caused substantial waterlogging and severe traffic jams in the capital. The areas affected by waterlogging include the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near Narsinghpur, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Basai, Hero Honda Chowk, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and Subhash Chowk.

Delhi-NCR will witness light to moderate rain through September 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A yellow alert was also issued in Delhi and Gurgaon on Wednesday. 

Many videos on social media went viral showing daily commuters struggling to get to work or school. The areas affected by heavy rains include RK Puram, Munirka, Najafgarh Road, and Moti Bagh. 

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory that said, "Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from South Extension towards Lajpat Nagar due to breakdown of a truck at Moolchand Underpass. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

For the next 7 days, Delhi will witness cloudy conditions with sporadic chances of light rain and thunderstorms. From September 7 to 9, light showers and thunderstorms are anticipated, with temperatures ranging between 34 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday evening, central Delhi encountered heavy rainfall. The maximum temperature reached 33.6 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal benchmark, IMD reported. The minimum temperature was 23.3 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees Celsius lower than the standard for this time.

READ | SC dismisses RG Kar Hospital's ex- principal Sandip Ghosh's plea in irregularities case

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
