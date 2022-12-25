Search icon
IMD weather update: Cold wave outbreak in Delhi for next 2 days, North India to witness dense fog

IMD weather update: Dense fog and cold have been predicted for Delhi on Monday morning with the IMD issuing an Orange alert.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 06:40 PM IST

IMD weather update: Cold wave outbreak in Delhi for next 2 days, North India to witness dense fog (Photo: ANI)

Weather update: Mercury has dipped in north India, including Delhi, due to cold winds. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will continue to be in the grip of a cold wave on Sunday and Monday. In the next 48 hours, the city`s temperature may come down to 4 degrees.

At the same time, the maximum temperature is expected to be 19 degrees on Sunday and 20 degrees on Monday. The minimum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 5.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.

Dense fog and cold, with both maximum and minimum temperatures dipping, has been predicted for the city on Monday morning with the IMD issuing an `Orange` alert.

READ | COVID-19 in India LIVE updates: Covid protocols back amid Christmas, New Year celebrations

According to the IMD, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh will see a cold wave from Sunday, while a severe cold wave may be experienced in western and eastern Rajasthan for the next five days.

The IMD has also warned of rain at different places in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep for the next two days.

