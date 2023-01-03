IMD Weather Update: Cold wave, dense fog predicted in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh till Jan 7

Indian Metrological Department (IMD) issued a warning and forecast a 5-day cold wave for parts of India's northwest on Monday. The states that will experience a cold wave and thick fog include, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Haryana.

The official press release states, "Dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions very likely to continue over plains of northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 5 days". The IMD also stated that over many areas of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh in the previous 24 hours, minimum temperatures ranged from 3 to 7°C.

IMD reports that over the past day, cold wave conditions have been seen in a few isolated locations over Punjab and Himachal Pradesh as well as over northern portions of Rajasthan. According to the IMD, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience isolated or some areas of Cold Day conditions over the next five days.

Additionally, severe cold wave conditions in isolated areas are very likely to exist over northern Rajasthan from January 3 to January 6, as well as over Punjab on January 3 and 4.Over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar for the following five days, the IMD predicted extremely dense fog in the morning and evening hours.

Rainfall predicted

The IMD also forecasted rainfall in seven different meteorological subdivisions for January 2023 over Northwest India (East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh).