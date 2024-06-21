Twitter
IMD weather update: Rain and cloudy sky likely in Delhi-NCR, heavy rain expected in these states; check full forecast

"Heatwave conditions have abated from Delhi on Thursday under the influence of the current western disturbance and lower level easterlies from Bay of Bengal," the IMD said.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 21, 2024, 06:31 AM IST

Light rains and thunderstorm on Thursday abated the heatwaves in the national capital, according to India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature was settled at 40 degree Celsius, one notch above the season's average, while the minimum temperature recorded at 29.6 degree Celsius, two notches above season's average, the IMD said.

"Heatwave conditions have abated from Delhi on Thursday under the influence of the current western disturbance and lower level easterlies from Bay of Bengal," the IMD said.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or dust storm on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperature are likely to settle around 40 and 29 degree Celsius respectively, it said.

Humidity oscillated between 67 per cent and 46 per cent.

Swathes of northern India, including the national capital, have been in the grip of a punishingly long heat wave, increasing heat stroke casualties and prompting the Centre to issue advisory to hospitals to set up special units to cater to such patients.

Besides this, a red alert for heavy rainfall has also been issued for West Bengal and Sikkim, while an orange alert has been issued for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. 

The weather department in a press release on June 19 said, “Widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and sub-Himalayan West Bengal during next 5 days.” 

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and  Tripura during next five days.

(with PTI inputs)
