IMD Weather Update: After scorching days, Delhiites may get some relief with light rain today

The Meteorological (MeT) department has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or thundershowers at one or two places towards night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 16, 2023, 06:15 AM IST

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Delhiites can anticipate some much-needed relief from the heat today with the weatherman predicting gusty winds along with light rain or drizzle at isolated places. The meteorological (MeT) department has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or thundershowers at one or two places towards night.

"Delhi will see a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday. Possibility of very light rain/drizzle likely towards afternoon/evening accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph)," the IMD said. For May 18, the weather office has said that the national capital could see strong surface winds during the day while for May 19, it has said that there is a possibility of very light rain or thundershowers along with gusty winds.

Delhi recorded a high of 41.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average while the minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. Humidity levels oscillated between 27 per cent and 50 per cent.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 41 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate category at 162. The AQI of neighbouring areas of Ghaziabad (160), Greater Noida (171) and Noida (186) was also recorded in the moderate category while the air quality of Faridabad (100) stood in the satisfactory zone and that of Gurugram (273) fell into the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". The air quality is likely to remain in the moderate category till May

