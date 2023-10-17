IMD weather report: Delhi-NCR, UP, Uttarakhand, Kerala to witness rainfall, thunderstorms on October 17-18

The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers in Delhi-NCR.

Gusty winds accompanied by rain lashed parts of the national capital on Monday, making the weather pleasant. Windy conditions today brought the mercury down to 30.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

Rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning was recorded in parts of Noida, Indirapuram, south Delhi and east Delhi.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather, in a post of X, said, "Heavy thunder and rain clouds moving across Delhi and NCR. From west to east. Intense rain and hail storms are possible. Take care." In another post, he noted that light rain and cool winds have dropped the maximum temperature of Delhi by 5 degrees.

"From 36.5 to 30.5 in the last 24 hours. Minimum may also fall," he said in a post.

There was a slight nip in the air on Monday. The air quality index (AQI) at 9 a.m. stood at 195 but deteriorated to a poor category as the 24-hour AQI at 4 p.m. was recorded at 207.

The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 31 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Until October 17, Northwest India will have mild to moderate rainfall in several spots, along with sporadic thunderstorms and lightning in some remote areas, as per the IMD's bulletin from Monday.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on October 17th and reduction thereafter.

In East India, the IMD has said, "Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 17th & 18th October."