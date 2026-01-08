INDIA

IMD weather update: Cold wave, dense fog to continue in North India; check forecast for Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana

As per the India Meteorological Department, dense to very dense fog will persist during the morning hours across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and capital city Delhi. Similar conditions are also likely in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, with visibility expected to dip to zero in several parts.

