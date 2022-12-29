IMD weather forecast: Relief from cold in Delhi-NCR for next few days, Punjab to experience rain

In the upcoming days, the extreme cold that has plagued North India for the past few days will ease. The impact of winter in Delhi-NCR has reportedly diminished marginally as a result of the Western Disturbance, according to the Meteorological Department.

The Meteorological Department has, however, warned that the likelihood of cold weather returning starting on January 1 has increased. January 2 and 3 are forecast to be extremely cold days.

Expect some respite from the cold

The Meteorological Department predicts that Haryana will have some relief from the bitter cold until January 1. There will be a small increase in the daytime and nighttime temperatures throughout this time. However, several Haryana regions that border Rajasthan will experience cold. It is anticipated that the minimum temperature would be below average, particularly in South Haryana.

Rain forecast in parts of Punjab

The cold will come once more on December 31, according to the India Meteorological Department. The second cold wave will begin in Punjab and Haryana after December 31. As a result of the Western Disturbance being activated, light rain may fall in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran, according to the Meteorological Department. The cold wave will then worsen in Punjab starting on December 31. There will also be heavy fog, and the weather will stay this way until January 3.

Dense fog alert in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh

In 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of dense fog through January 2. On the other side, several locations in Jammu and Kashmir may experience sporadic light to heavy snowfall on Thursday and Friday. No significant snowfall is predicted until January 5, though.

Uttarakhand to experience a rise in the winter season

The following five days could see an increase in the winter season in Uttarakhand, according to the meteorological department. In the plains, cold daytime weather with thick fog is possible. While in hilly locations, there is a probability of light to moderate rain and snowfall.