IMD weather forecast: Relief from cold in Delhi-NCR for next few days, Punjab to experience rain

The intense cold that has been plaguing North India for the past several days will pass in the upcoming days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 08:33 AM IST

In the upcoming days, the extreme cold that has plagued North India for the past few days will ease. The impact of winter in Delhi-NCR has reportedly diminished marginally as a result of the Western Disturbance, according to the Meteorological Department. 

The Meteorological Department has, however, warned that the likelihood of cold weather returning starting on January 1 has increased. January 2 and 3 are forecast to be extremely cold days.

Expect some respite from the cold
The Meteorological Department predicts that Haryana will have some relief from the bitter cold until January 1. There will be a small increase in the daytime and nighttime temperatures throughout this time. However, several Haryana regions that border Rajasthan will experience cold. It is anticipated that the minimum temperature would be below average, particularly in South Haryana.

Rain forecast in parts of Punjab
The cold will come once more on December 31, according to the India Meteorological Department. The second cold wave will begin in Punjab and Haryana after December 31. As a result of the Western Disturbance being activated, light rain may fall in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran, according to the Meteorological Department. The cold wave will then worsen in Punjab starting on December 31. There will also be heavy fog, and the weather will stay this way until January 3.

Dense fog alert in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh
In 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of dense fog through January 2. On the other side, several locations in Jammu and Kashmir may experience sporadic light to heavy snowfall on Thursday and Friday. No significant snowfall is predicted until January 5, though.

Uttarakhand to experience a rise in the winter season
The following five days could see an increase in the winter season in Uttarakhand, according to the meteorological department. In the plains, cold daytime weather with thick fog is possible. While in hilly locations, there is a probability of light to moderate rain and snowfall.

