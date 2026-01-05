IMD weather update: Cold wave grips North India, dense fog to continue for another week

According to the India Meteorological Department, dense to very dense fog will likely prevail during the morning and night hours across northern and central India for the coming seven days. For Monday (January 5), the IMD has issued a cold day alert for parts of several northern states.

States across northern India are set to remain covered under a thick blanket of fog as an intense cold spell continues to grip the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense to very dense fog will likely prevail during the morning and night hours across northern and central India for the coming seven days. For Monday (January 5), the IMD has issued a cold day alert for parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Bihar, and western Madhya Pradesh.

The IMD has further said that a cold wave is expected to settle into the states of Punjab and Haryana along with the city of Chandigarh starting Monday. For capital Delhi, the IMD has forecasted a mostly clear sky on Monday but said that shallow fog is likely to occur in many pockets across the city. The temperature in Delhi is expected to range between 7 degree Celsius and 19 degree Celsius on Monday, as per the weather office. Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi has somewhat improved, with the overall reading at 248, falling in the 'poor' category, on Sunday morning (January 4).

Rain and snowfall alert

According to a report by India Today, Devendra Tripathi, weather expert and founder of Mausam Tak, said: "Tomorrow, on January 5, in the mountains of North India, between Kashmir and Uttarakhand, there may be some clouds in the evening." He added that in Himachal Pradesh and " on very higher reaches of Uttarakhand, there is a possibility of a little snowfall in the evening."