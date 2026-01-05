FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IMD weather update: Cold wave grips North India, dense fog to continue for another week

Who was Jarmal Singh? AAP sarpanch dies after being shot at wedding function in Amritsar

IRCTC launches five day Dubai tour package priced at around Rs 95,000 per person

THIS 28-year-old century-maker set to step in if vice-captain Shreyas Iyer misses IND vs NZ ODIs

'IT system misused for...': CM Mamata Banerjee urges CEC to halt 'arbitrary, flawed' SIR in Bengal

Human rabies to be declared a notifiable disease in Delhi, government says key step towards zero deaths

WPL 2026: Australian legend Meg Lanning appointed UP Warriorz captain after historic run with Delhi Capitals

Ravindra Jadeja to take over as Rajasthan Royals captain in IPL 2026? Franchise drops massive hint

Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani offer prayers at Kashtbhanjandev Hanuman Mandir in Gujarat, see PICS

After Nicolas Maduro's capture, will US target Cuba next? Donald Trump, Marco Rubio's threats rings alarm

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IMD weather update: Cold wave grips North India, dense fog to continue for another week

IMD weather update: Cold wave grips North India, dense fog to remain

Who was Jarmal Singh? AAP sarpanch dies after being shot at wedding function in Amritsar

Who was Jarmal Singh? AAP sarpanch shot dead at Amritsar wedding

IRCTC launches five day Dubai tour package priced at around Rs 95,000 per person

IRCTC launches five day Dubai tour package priced at around Rs 95,000 per person

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

HomeIndia

INDIA

IMD weather update: Cold wave grips North India, dense fog to continue for another week

According to the India Meteorological Department, dense to very dense fog will likely prevail during the morning and night hours across northern and central India for the coming seven days. For Monday (January 5), the IMD has issued a cold day alert for parts of several northern states.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 02:04 AM IST

IMD weather update: Cold wave grips North India, dense fog to continue for another week
The temperature in Delhi is expected to range between 7 and 19 degree Celsius on Monday.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

States across northern India are set to remain covered under a thick blanket of fog as an intense cold spell continues to grip the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense to very dense fog will likely prevail during the morning and night hours across northern and central India for the coming seven days. For Monday (January 5), the IMD has issued a cold day alert for parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Bihar, and western Madhya Pradesh.

The IMD has further said that a cold wave is expected to settle into the states of Punjab and Haryana along with the city of Chandigarh starting Monday. For capital Delhi, the IMD has forecasted a mostly clear sky on Monday but said that shallow fog is likely to occur in many pockets across the city. The temperature in Delhi is expected to range between 7 degree Celsius and 19 degree Celsius on Monday, as per the weather office. Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi has somewhat improved, with the overall reading at 248, falling in the 'poor' category, on Sunday morning (January 4).

Rain and snowfall alert

According to a report by India Today, Devendra Tripathi, weather expert and founder of Mausam Tak, said: "Tomorrow, on January 5, in the mountains of North India, between Kashmir and Uttarakhand, there may be some clouds in the evening." He added that in Himachal Pradesh and " on very higher reaches of Uttarakhand, there is a possibility of a little snowfall in the evening."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IMD weather update: Cold wave grips North India, dense fog to continue for another week
IMD weather update: Cold wave grips North India, dense fog to remain
Who was Jarmal Singh? AAP sarpanch dies after being shot at wedding function in Amritsar
Who was Jarmal Singh? AAP sarpanch shot dead at Amritsar wedding
IRCTC launches five day Dubai tour package priced at around Rs 95,000 per person
IRCTC launches five day Dubai tour package priced at around Rs 95,000 per person
THIS 28-year-old century-maker set to step in if vice-captain Shreyas Iyer misses IND vs NZ ODIs
THIS 28-year-old century-maker set to step in if vice-captain Shreyas Iyer miss
'IT system misused for...': CM Mamata Banerjee urges CEC to halt 'arbitrary, flawed' SIR in Bengal
'IT system misused for...': CM Mamata Banerjee urges CEC to halt 'arbitrary, fla
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...
Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement