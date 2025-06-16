The India Meteorological Department has issued rainfall alert for many states and union territories for the coming few days. In a bulletin published on its official website on Monday evening, the IMD detailed its region-wise weather forecast. Read on to know the details.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rainfall alert for many states and union territories for the coming few days. In a bulletin published on its official website on Monday evening (June 16), the IMD detailed its forecast for southern, western, eastern, central, and northwestern regions of the country. This comes as many parts of India have been in the grip of an intense heatwave over the past several days. Read on to know the weather prediction in detail.

Southern India

The IMD has forecasted light to heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka from June 16 to June 18. The downpour would be accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds with speed reaching up to 50 kmph.

Western India

For western India, the weather office has predicted light to very heavy rainfall over parts of Gujarat, Goa, central Maharashtra between June 16 and June 22. It said the rain will likely be accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and strong winds with speed going up to 40 kmph.

East and Central India

The IMD has issued a light to very heavy rainfall alert for eastern and central parts of India. This includes Andaman and Nicobar Islands (June 16 to 17); Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha (from June 16 to 20). It added that a thundersquall is highly likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh on June 16 and June 17. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Sikkim from June 16 to 20. Many areas in these states will also see thunderstorm, lightning, and heavy winds along with the rains.

Northwestern India

In its forecast for northwestern India, the IMD said it expects heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh (June 16-22); Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh (June 21-22); Punjab, Haryana, and eastern Rajasthan (June 16 and 21); western Uttar Pradesh (June 16 and June 19-22), and eastern Uttar Pradesh (June 19-21). Most of these regions will also likely witness thunderstorm, lightning, and heavy winds with speed reaching up to 50 kmph.