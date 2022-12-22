IMD Weather Forecast: Dense fog and cold wave predicted in Punjab, UP, Haryana for next 48 hours

In its weather forecast for the upcoming 48 hours published on Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department reported that many northern states would experience dense fog. Numerous regions of North India have experienced an increase in cold since the third week of December, and people are now also experiencing problems with fog.

North India was severely impacted by extreme cold and thick fog yesterday, on Wednesday. Train services were interrupted because of the fog, which significantly reduced visibility. Fog is expected to cause problems for several days in some states of North India, according to IMD. Minimum temperatures predicted are in the range of 7-10 degree Celsius over parts of northwest Indian region and adjoining north Madhya Pradesh.

The Meteorological Department predicts that for the next three days, dense fog may continue to cover parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Likewise, several parts of Uttar Pradesh may become obscured by thick fog today and tomorrow.

IMD data indicates that dense fog is also likely to occur today and tomorrow in a few locations in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Tripura, South Assam, and Manipur. The amount of fog will likely to decrease the temperature in these states.

THESE states will continue to be affected by the cold wave

The Meteorological Department warns that between December 23 and December 25, a cold wave may cause problems for residents of Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, and northern Rajasthan. People in these states should get ready for a severe cold because of the ongoing cold wave.

Regarding Rajasthan, Fatehpur Shekhawati is where winter is currently showing its true colours. People had to turn on their vehicles' lights in the morning because of the heavy fog. In five districts of Rajasthan—Sikar, Churu, Jhanjhanu Hanumangarh, and Shri Ganganagar—over the course of the next four days, the Meteorological Department has issued alerts for fog and a cold wave.