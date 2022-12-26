IMD weather forecast: Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana to witness dense fog, cold wave for next 24 hours

For various states in northern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a fog warning that will last for the following five days. In numerous areas of Punjab and in a few areas over Haryana and Chandigarh over the next 24 hours, dense to very dense fog is highly possible. According to IMD, isolated patches of dense fog are predicted to form over West Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan.

The highest temperature is forecast to be 19 degrees on Sunday and 20 degrees on Monday at the same time. On Sunday morning, Delhi's minimum temperature was 5.3 degrees Celsius.

However, isolated areas of Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh are extremely likely to experience intense fog over the next three days.

IMD also forecasted, "Dense Fog in isolated pockets also very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Tripura in early morning hours of 25th December; over Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan in the night and morning hours of 25th-26th December and decreases in intensity thereafter.”

In a number of locations, the IMD has projected cold waves and cold day warnings.

Due to heavy fog in the national capital region, 14 trains headed for Delhi were running late on Saturday, according to the Northern Railway. The intense fog continued to cover North India on Friday, reducing visibility.

The IMD has also issued a rain alert for the next two days for certain coastal locations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep.