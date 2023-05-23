IMD weather: Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Bihar to get respite from heatwaves; rain prediction in these states | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Due to expected severe rains, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange signal for various Indian states. The meteorological service predicted that heavy rain will fall on May 24 in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab and south Haryana, indicating relief from the oppressive heat wave.

May 24: Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Bihar, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh

May 25: Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Delhi

May 26: West Bengal

IMD weather update for next 5 days

Northwest India: From May 23 to 26, there will likely be rain in most regions, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and occasionally strong gusts or squalls across the Western Himalayan Region. On May 24 and 25, as well as on May 24, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi are expected to see a thundersquall or gusty wind with a speed of 50–60 kmph. West Uttar Pradesh will have similar circumstances on May 25.

On May 23 and 24, Himachal Pradesh is extremely likely to see heavy rain, as well as Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and south Haryana on May 24. On May 23 and 24, a hailstorm is extremely expected to hit Himachal Pradesh, as well as Uttarakhand from May 23 to 25, Punjab and Haryana on May 24, and West Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on May 24 and 25.

During the 23–25th of May, Rajasthan may see dust storms, thunderstorms, and winds with gusts of 40–50 kmph. Over the plains of northwest India, strong surface winds (with a speed of 25 to 35 kmph) are highly probable from May 23 to 25.

Northeast India: Assam and Meghalaya are predicted to continue to have rain over the next four days, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty gusts. From the 24th to the 26th of May 2023, there will be heavy rain in a few isolated areas across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

East India: Over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for the next five days, rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is extremely likely to occur. Over the following five days, rain will fall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusts throughout the rest of East India.

Over Bihar on May 24 and 25, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on May 25 and 26, and over Jharkhand on May 26 there is a very high likelihood of isolated locations receiving heavy rainfall. On May 23 and 24, a hailstorm is extremely likely to hit Sikkim, West Bengal, and Bihar. On May 23 and 24, isolated locations across Gangetic West Bengal are expected to see thundersqualls or gusty winds with winds of 50–60 kmph.

Central India: During next five days, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are predicted to have rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.

South India: across Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Lakshadweep throughout the next five days, as well as across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh on May 23 and 24, rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are quite possible. On May 23, 26, and 27, there is a very good chance of heavy rainfall in remote areas of Kerala.