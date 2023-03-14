IMD weather alert: India to experience scorching summer in 2023, temperature to rise by 2-3 degrees

File Photo

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned a high level meeting on Tuesday that a hotter than normal summer is expected in 2023 in some parts of Indo-Gangetic plains and eastern India.

At a meeting overseen by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, the IMD predicted that the country's northeast, east, and central regions, as well as sections of the country's northwest, will have warmer-than-average high temperatures this week.

The IMD warned the conference called to evaluate preparations for the upcoming summer and mitigation measures that temperatures might be 2-3 degrees celsius above normal in various sections of the Indo-Gangetic plains and eastern India during the final week of March.

According to a press release, the cabinet secretary warned that due to the likelihood of a hotter-than-usual summer, individual states and union territories should be ready for the difficulties this may bring.

The IMD gave a talk on the state of the weather throughout the world and the forecast for the months of March, April, and May. A forecast for the middle of March was also included.

Most of the nation will have warmer-than-average lows, with the exception of the southern peninsula of India, where lows will likely be about average or perhaps a little lower.

In addition, the IMD said that there will be no major heat waves for the rest of the month of March.

Rabi crop condition is normal as of today, according to the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Secretary, and wheat output is predicted to be about 112.18 MT, a record high.

The issues presented by heat waves, heat-related diseases, and their treatment from primary to tertiary level are outlined in the National Action Plan on Heat Related Illness (NAP-HRI) published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in July 2021, as reported by the Ministry's Secretary.

He suggested that the states assess the availability of necessities like ice packs, ORS, and drinking water, as well as the capacity of medical facilities to provide IV fluids and administer other emergency care.

The Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change's Director General (Forests) announced the readiness measures and action plan for managing forest fires.

Also, READ: ‘Shame on you…’: Spat between Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and Adnan Sami over RRR’s Oscar win

National Guidelines for Development of Action Plan for Prevention and Management of Heat Waves were released in 2016 and amended in 2017 and 2019. The Union home secretary described the efforts undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Disaster Management Authority.

According to Mr. Gauba, central agencies will maintain close coordination with the states and remain available for any assistance they require.

(With PTI inputs)