IMD weather alert: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm warnings for today, check forecast for June 30

Picture: File Photo

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 8 p.m., the India Meteorological Department issued its most recent weather forecast, stating that various Indian states can expect heavy rains, thunderstorms, and squally weather today.

Heavy rainfall alert

The IMD predicts very heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated locations in East Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Konkan & Goa, and Coastal Karnataka. In contrast, IMD forecasts heavy rain in a few isolated locations over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, the Gujarat region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam, South Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm alert

It is very likely that there will be thunderstorms with lightning in isolated locations over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Karnataka,

Squally weather

Squally weather, with winds gusting to 60 kmph, is highly likely to be present across the shores of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, south Maharashtra, and the Lakshadweep region. Over the south-west Arabian Sea and adjacent west central Arabian Sea, strong winds of 50–60 kmph with gusts to 70 kmph are likely. Strong winds of 45–55 kmph with gusts to 60 kmph are likely over the west central and adjacent east central Arabian Sea, the Comorin region, and the Gulf of Mannar. It's not advisable for fishermen to enter these waters.

READ | Uddhav Thackeray resigns: What's next for rebel Shiv Sena MLAs?