Cyclone Arnab nears Andhra coast, IMD issues alert for Odisha, Kerala; details inside

Cyclone Arnab is expected to hit Andhra Pradesh on October 28 with winds up to 140 kmph. Check IMD red alerts for Odisha, Kerala and Tamil Nadu's rain forecast.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha and Kerala as a developing cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal threatens to bring strong winds and widespread rain to India's eastern coast.

The system, identified as Cyclone Arnab, is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28 as a very severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds reaching up to 140 kmph. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has already triggered waterlogging, landslides and rescue operations in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

When and where will Cyclone Arnab make landfall?

According to the IMD forecast, the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify further before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28.

The cyclone is likely to bring sustained winds of 115–125 kmph, gusting up to 140 kmph, raising concerns over coastal flooding, damage to infrastructure and disruption to normal life.

Which districts in Odisha are on red alert?

The Odisha government has issued a red alert for five southern districts — Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri — for October 28.

These districts could receive extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm at isolated locations, accompanied by gusty winds of 60–70 kmph.

As a precautionary measure, the state government has ordered all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in the five districts to remain closed on October 28 and 29.

Why has Kerala issued a red alert?

In Kerala, the IMD issued a red alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad on Sunday, warning of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm within 24 hours.

An orange alert was issued for 10 other districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Idukki, while Kasaragod was placed under a yellow alert.

Authorities have ordered the closure of educational institutions and tourist destinations, including trekking and adventure tourism locations, in red-alert districts.

Strong winds reaching 40–50 kmph have also been forecast across the state.

Tamil Nadu weather forecast

Tamil Nadu is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in several areas on October 26 and 27, with the intensity likely to reduce by October 28.

According to the IMD, the rainfall is primarily associated with a trough linked to a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep, rather than the approaching Bay of Bengal cyclone.

Burliyar recorded 25 cm of rainfall, while Devikapuram and Nedungunam received 20 cm and 18 cm, respectively.

Heavy rain has triggered landslides in the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal, disrupting road connectivity. The Coonoor-Mettupalayam highway remains closed to traffic as restoration work continues.

In Cuddalore district, disaster response teams rescued nine workers stranded by rising river waters.

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and follow official weather advisories as heavy rainfall and strong winds continue to affect several states.