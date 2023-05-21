IMD weather alert: As mercury touches 46 degrees in Delhi, will heatwave continue in NCR cities?

The temperature in Delhi went as high as 46 degrees Celsius in many parts of the national capital, with the highest temperature being recorded at 46.2 degrees in the Najafgarh area in Delhi. With this, everyone has just one question – will the heatwave continue in Delhi?

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a heatwave warning has been issued in Delhi and some of its neighbouring NCR cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, which means that the temperature will continue to soar above 40 degrees for the next few days.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Delhi NCR will continue to sweat under the heatwave conditions, with the predicted temperature for Monday set to be 41 degrees Celsius in the national capital, according to the IMD weather alert.

Apart from Delhi, the IMD has issued a heatwave warning for 18 districts in Uttar Pradesh for the next 48 hours (Sunday and Monday), an IMD official said. The same has been issued for some cities near Delhi in neighbouring state of Haryana.

The weather in Delhi NCR has been unpredictable for the past few weeks with an untimely rain and even more sudden heatwave in the country. Now, it is expected that the heatwave conditions will prevail for the next 3-4 days.

According to the official website of the IMD, North, and Southwest parts of Delhi, as well as NCR cities like Gurugram and Faridabad have a heatwave warning for tomorrow, while East and South Delhi, as well as Noida and Ghaziabad, are set to touch 40 degrees Celsius.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 40 degrees Celsius or higher or remains 4.5 degrees above normal over two consecutive days. The day temperature in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi went up by 3.5 degrees Celsius above normal on Saturday.

The residents of Delhi are expected to brace themselves for an intense heatwave in the coming week, with the temperature soaring above 40 degrees.

(With inputs from agencies)

