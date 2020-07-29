IMD warns of heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rains at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and some other districts. According to the forecast, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Ahmednagar, Satara, and Sangli could receive heavy rain in isolated places and some ghat regions.

However, the situation would ease in the following days with light to moderate rains, the IMD said.

On Tuesday morning, heavy rains lashed several parts of Mumbai for the second consecutive day. The weather department predicted cloudy skies and moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. A yellow alert (heavy rain warning) has been issued for Wednesday and Saturday by the weather bureau.

#WATCH Parts of Mumbai face massive waterlogging after heavy rainfall in the region. Visuals from Dadar. pic.twitter.com/aNxraFlRem — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

Rainfall caused traffic jams in Matunga area.

On July 27, parts of Mumbai, including Dadar and Hindmata areas, faced severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall, which in turn caused severe inconvenience to people who were headed to work.

The weather department also issued an alert for heavy rainfall in the national capital on July 29 and 30. Delhi received the first spell of heavy rains on July 19, which submerged low-lying areas in waist-deep water.