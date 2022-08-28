IMD update: Very heavy rainfall warning issued for several states, check full list here

Heavy rainfall in several states

It will rain heavily for the next five days in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, Northeast India, the extreme south peninsula, Uttarakhand and Bihar from August 27 to 30 and Himachal Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh on August 28 and 29.



At mean sea level, the monsoon trough passes by the Himalayan foothills.



In the lower troposphere, a north-south trough extends across Tamilnadu from southern Coastal Andhra Pradesh to the Comorin Area.



At 3.1 km above mean sea level, a trough extends from the southernmost portions of the Bay of Bengal to southern coastal Tamilnadu.



The following are under the influence of the above systems:



1. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya will likely have thunderstorms and lightning over the next five days, as well as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between the 27th through 29th. On August 27, 2022, isolated areas of very heavy rain are also anticipated to fall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.



2. Fairly widespread/ light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is anticipated to occur over Bihar from 27 to 29, Jharkhand on 28, southeast Uttar Pradesh on 28 and 29, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the following five days. On August 27 and 28, 2022, isolated areas of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar are also expected to see very severe rainfall.



3. Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over North Interior Karnataka on 27, 30, and 31, Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 27 and 28, Telangana on 28 and 29, Rayalaseema on 27 and 30, Coastal Karnataka on 30 and 31, and over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe and South Interior Karnataka over the following five days.



4. Thunderstorms and lightning are quite possible over Himachal Pradesh on August 28 and 29, as well as over Uttarakhand on August 27–29, 2022, with scattered heavy falls. On August 28 and 29, 2022, Uttarakhand is also likely to experience a few isolated, very strong downpours.



North Interior Karnataka, Manipur, and Tripura saw isolated heavy to very heavy rains, as did East Uttar Pradesh, Assam, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.



According to the Government of India Ministry of Earth Sciences India Meteorological Department, Rainfall (in cm):



1. North Interior Karnataka: Manvi (dist Raichur) 19, Deodurg (dist Raichur) 7;

2. Manipur & Tripura: Dhalai-13, Imphal East-10;

3. Assam: Cachar-11, Hailakandi-7;

4. Rayalaseema: Kuppam (dist Chittoor) 11, Palasamudram (dist Chittoor) 8, Kanekal (dist Anantapuramu) 8, Rayadurg (dist Anantapuramu) 7;

5. East Uttar Pradesh: Shrawasti: Binga-11;

6. South Interior Karnataka: Maddur (dist Mandya) 10, Sira (dist Tumakuru) 9, Ramanagara (dist Ramanagara) 9, Kottur (dist Ballari) 7, Kolar Pwd (dist Kolar) 7, Srirangapatna (dist Mandya) 7, Bengaluru Hal Ap Obsy (dist Bengaluru Urban) 7;

7. Kerala: Neryamangalam ARG (Ernakulam district) 10,Udumbanoor (Idukki dist) 7;

8. Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Balajipeta (dist Vizianagaram) 8, Sullurpeta (dist Spsr Nellore) 7, Udayagiri (dist Spsr Nellore) 7.