IMD Update: Temperatures drop sharply in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, cold wave predicted in Northern India

Shimla's temperature was lower than 10 Punjab districts yesterday. IMD reports that Punjab's temperature decreased 8 degrees Celsius.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 09:01 AM IST

In several parts of northern India, temperatures have been colder than usual since the third week of December. According to the most recent prediction from the India Meteorological Department, several northern regions will continue to face very cold temperatures and dense fog, resulting in reduced visibility.

Forecasters have warned that heavy fog might persist throughout areas of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh for the next two days. Similarly, today dense fog may enshroud numerous regions of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Tripura, South Assam, and Manipur are all predicted to see intense fog, according to IMD data. Temperatures in these states are expected to drop due to the heavy fog.

The temperature in Shimla was lower yesterday than in more than ten districts in Punjab. India's meteorological service found that temperatures in Punjab fell by 8 degrees celsius overnight.

Cold wave-affected states
The Meteorological Department issued a warning that a cold wave might linger across Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, and northern Rajasthan between December 23 and 25.

Over the following four days, the areas of Rajasthan known as Sikar, Churu, Jhanjhanu Hanumangarh, and Shri Ganganagar may continue to be affected by thick fog and a cold wave condition.

Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh
The IMD predicts that snow may fall in certain areas of Himachal Pradesh on December 25 or December 26. The state is anticipated to see a prolonged cold wave. There's a good chance that Manali will continue to be snowed on till the 28th of the month.

