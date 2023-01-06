Search icon
IMD update: Severe cold wave, dense fog in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, North India; Check latest weather forecast

Chilly wave and cold day weather will persist for the next 24 hours, however a new Western Disturbance will impact northwest India on January 7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

Extremely low temperatures (in the single digits in some areas) and thick fog have disrupted normal life over much of the North India. The India Meteorological Department predicts "thick to extremely dense fog" today in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Conditions ranging from "cold wave to severe cold wave," according to the meteorological service, have been forecast for the state of Rajasthan, while "cold wave" has been anticipated for the states of Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Delhi. It was eight degrees in Delhi, six in Uttar Pradesh, and four in Rajasthan as the sun came up.

Cold wave predictions
In the next 5 days, Uttar Pradesh will have chilly to very cold days, while the neighbouring states of Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana will see similar temperatures for the following 2-3 days. Yesterday's IMD report projected cold weather over the next two days in the Indian states of Bihar, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

The IMD has predicted that there would be little to no change in overnight lows throughout most of northwest India during the course of the next two days.

According to the forecasts of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cold wave would continue to spread throughout the nation, with temperatures dropping in Central India and East India during the next day. The regions of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Islands may also anticipate sporadic showers. IMD forecasts a 2–4 degree Celsius decline in overnight lows over East India during the next 24 hours.

The 'very poor' AQI (air quality index) in Delhi is 353, adding to the city's other problems with the coldwave and the fog. Due to the low temperature and absence of surface winds, forecasters predict that conditions will deteriorate over the following three days.

