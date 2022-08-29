Search icon
IMD update: Heavy rainfall warning issued for several states during next 5 days, check full list here

The IMD recently issued a warning for several states regarding heavy rainfall.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 02:28 PM IST

It will rain heavily for the next five days in several states and here’s the list of it.

i) Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thundershowers/lightning very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during August 31-September 2 and over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during the next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya from August 31 to September 2, 2022

ii) Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thundershowers/lightning very likely over East Madhya Pradesh and North Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on 29 Bihar during 29 Aug-01. September and over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from 30 August to 1 September 2022

iii) Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thundershowers/lightning very likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on 29 August and over Uttarakhand on 29, 31 August and 1 September 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely through Uttarakhand on 29 August 2022

iv) Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thundershowers/lightning very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema on 29th North interior Karnataka on 29th and 30th; Tamil Nadu during August 29-September 1; Lakshadweep on 1-2 September and over coastal and southern inland Karnataka and Kerala and Mahé during the next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala and Mahe on 29 August 2022.

