IMD update: Heavy rainfall expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand over weekend; check full list of states

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued the most recent weather forecast, which indicates that an intense spell of rain is likely to continue over some plains in northwest India over the next two days, over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next three days, and then there will be a significant reduction.

According to the most recent forecast from IMD, isolated very heavy rainfall is expected to occur over Sikkim, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Uttarakhand until September 25th, 2022.

Light rainfall with isolated heavy falls with thunderstorm

Up to tomorrow, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning is extremely likely over Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and East Rajasthan.

Fairly moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls with thunderstorm

It is anticipated that Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar will experience fairly widespread mild to moderate rainfall with occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms or lightning until September 25.

Very heavy rainfall in isolated areas

Up until September 25th, 2022, isolated very high rainfall is also expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are all expected to see thunderstorms and lightning through September 24, 2022. Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rains is also anticipated over Arunachal Pradesh on September 25.

