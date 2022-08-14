IMD update: Extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall warning in these states, check list

File Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a detailed weather report predicting extremely heavy rainfall in many states in the upcoming days. According to the weather report, isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand on August 14. Similar weather is expected over Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan on August 14 and August 16.

Notably, West Rajasthan will be witnessing similar weather on August 16.

West Madhya Pradesh, South Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Telangana are likely to witness isolated very heavy rainfall on August 14. Konkan & Goa, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh will experience similar weather on August 15.

Madhya Maharashtra and West Madhya Pradesh may see isolated very heavy rainfall between August 14 and August 16. Odisha is likely to witness such weather on August 18.

According to the weather agency, extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Odisha and West Madhya Pradesh.

Further, West Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Telangana are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Further, eastern and northeastern parts of the country are also likely to welcome rains.

"Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jharkhand and West Bengal & Sikkim on 13th & 14th; Odisha during 13th-15th; Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 13th, 14th & 17th August, 2022,” the weather report mentioned.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 27.1 degrees Celsius, the IMD said on Sunday.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 76 per cent, it said.

The weatherman predicted a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers.

(With PTI Inputs)

