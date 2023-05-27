Search icon
IMD rainfall alert: Amid breezy days, will heatwave be back in Delhi, Noida soon? Check weather update

According to the latest IMD weather update, Delhiites are set to get a respite from the heatwave conditions in the national capital, but it will be making a comeback soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 06:26 AM IST

IMD rainfall alert: Amid breezy days, will heatwave be back in Delhi, Noida soon? Check weather update
Delhi rainfall alert for May 27 (Photo - PTI)

The residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are currently experiencing a respite from the brutal heatwave conditions in the city, which had left the residents sweltering in temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius for several days.

However, strong winds, thunderstorms, and rainfall brought the heatwave conditions to an end in the Delhi NCR area, in a major relief for the residents. Similar rainy conditions prevailed in Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and other bordering cities.

While the residents of Delhi NCR are currently enjoying rainy days and much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, it is expected that the heatwave conditions in the national capital will be back as soon as just next week, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Weather agency IMD had predicted that the heatwave conditions in Delhi are currently on a halt due to rains and thunderstorms. There will be no heatwave in Delhi NCR for the next four days in Delhi i.e. till May 30. However, the temperature is expected to rise after that.

 

 

Over the next 4-5 days, the temperature in Delhi is expected to be somewhere between 35-37 degrees Celsius. However, as the month of June begins, it is expected that the temperature will rise exponentially once again, leading to heatwave conditions.

The temperature in Delhi can go as low as 21 degrees Celsius in the midst of the rainfall and thunderstorm warnings by the IMD, and it is expected that the heatwave conditions will only prevail in the city after the month of May is over.

According to IMD, rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted in Northwest India, as well as Delhi NCR cities, over the next 2-3 days due to the western disturbances. Traffic congestion is expected in Delhi due to slippery roads, and thunderstorms are set to prevail.

READ | Delhi rains trigger memefest: 'Can you beat it?' Twitter flooded with photos, videos as NCR gets unexpected showers

