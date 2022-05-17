IMD rainfall alert: 21 states, UTs to see wet spells in next 5 days, check list

File Photo | Representational

Rainfall update: In its latest weather update, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted rainfall of varying degree to hit several parts of the country. The strongest bouts of wet spells will be seen in the south in Kerala and in the northeast in Meghalaya and flood-hit Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. IMD has also issued a severe rainfall alert for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan west Bengal, Sikkim. The northern states will also see a bout of rain later this week.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall

With the advancement of Southwest Monsoon, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. This weather is expected to continue in the areas for 3 days. The UT of Andaman & Nicobar Islands will see widespread rainfall during next 5 days. This includes isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/ lightning/ gusty winds over next 3 days.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the coastal and south interior parts of Karnataka will see isolated heavy to very heavy rain over next 3 days followed by isolated heavy rainfall for 2 days. Lakshwadweep will see isolated heavy rainfall tomorrow.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will see widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain over next 5 days.

Isolated extremely heavy rain is very likely to continue over Meghalaya tomorrow while Mizoram and Tripura are very likely to see widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain continue from today into tomorrow.

Light to moderate rainfall

The states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic part of West Bengal and Odisha will see isolated to scattered light rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over next 4 days.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Lakshadweep will see fairly widespread to widespread light/ moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning/ gusty winds during next 5 days.

A separate phenomenon, a fresh Western Disturbance affecting Western Himalayan region, will bring scattered to fairly widespread light/ moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning/ gusty winds and hailstorm to Jammu-Kashmir from May 19 to 21. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will witness similar weather on May 20 and 21.

Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will witness isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm/ lightning/ gusty winds on May 20 and 21. Isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana and West Rajasthan will see dust storm/ thunderstorm on the same dates.