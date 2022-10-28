IMD Rain Alert: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, other states to receive rainfall for next five days

Weather Forecast, 5 Days of Rainfall: Several states in North India are experiencing a mild winter after the Diwali celebration has ended. There has been a reduction in temperature, and it is anticipated that it will continue to do so shortly. In contrast, rain is still falling in numerous states. Rain is expected in various South Indian states through November 1 according to the Meteorological Department (IMD). Additionally, the hill states are currently experiencing a triple weather strike. The troubles of the people in these states will worsen due to the cold, winter, and rain.

For five days, it will rain in these states.

The Meteorological Department predicts that from October 28 to November 1, there is a chance of mild to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for five days. Thunder can be heard along with this downpour. Rainfall is anticipated in Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema between October 30 and November 1.

Weather changed due to a western disturbance

The weather in the hill states has changed as a result of western disturbances. On October 31 and November 1, mild to moderate rain is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Himachal Pradesh, according to the meteorological department's forecast. Being a hilly state, it is known that the cold and winter season has already begun in these regions. The issues faced by those who have triple attacks will worsen in such a circumstance. There is no probability of rain in the remaining states for the next five days, with the exception of the aforementioned North and South states.

Know Delhi's weather conditions

At the same time, on Friday, the national capital's air quality was rated as 'very poor.' It was provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Low wind speeds, in accordance with the IMD, have allowed contaminants to accumulate in the atmosphere. The minimum temperature on Friday was 14.6 degrees Celsius, which is somewhat below average. At 8.30 am, there was 90% humidity in the air. The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was 333 on Thursday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and it was 346 on Friday at 9.30 am. At 9:20 on Friday morning, the AQI in Delhi's Anand Vihar centre was 443, which is considered to be "severe."