IMD predicts thunderstorms in THESE states today, issues yellow alert - Check forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted thunderstorms in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra for the next two days. IMD has also issued a 'yellow' alert.

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC), the wind confluence and a trough in easterlies run from the southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast to the Konkan coast in lower tropospheric levels.

It said, "Under the influence of these weather systems, isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (are) very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Gujarat, east Rajasthan, and west Madhya Pradesh during March 8-10."

"Isolated hailstorm (is) very likely over north-central Maharashtra on March 8 and 9 and adjoining Marathwada on March 9," the IMD said.

According to the Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Palghar, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri could witness thunderstorm activity, lightning, moderate rain, and gusty storm over the next two days.

Mumbai could very likely witness light rain and thunderstorms over the next two days, the RMC added.

For the unversed, the IMD issues four colour-coded warnings - green, yellow, orange, and red - based on the intensity of any weather condition.

(With PTI inputs)