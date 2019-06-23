Trending#

IMD predicts thunderstorm for multiple districts of Himachal Pradesh

According to the update, Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu, and Sirmaur districts are likely to face thunderstorms over the next 2-3 hours.


Heavy rain in Shimla:

People walk under an umbrella during heavy rainfall, in Shimla , PTI

ANI

Jun 23, 2019, 11:03 PM IST

Thundershowers along with gusty winds are very likely in multiple districts of the state as per a weather update at 04.30 PM by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

According to the update, Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu, and Sirmaur districts are likely to face thunderstorms over the next 2-3 hours.

The movement of weather pattern is eastwards, said IMD, Himachal Pradesh.

