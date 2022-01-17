IMD predicts severe cold wave and dense fog over THESE states - Read full prediction

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted severe cold wave across many parts of the country. This includes Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. It also predicted dense to very dense fog over parts of northwest India till January 19. The minimum temperature in the national capital stood at 8.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.

"Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours," IMD added. The weather department further said that dense fog in isolated parts over Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh on January 16-17, and over West UP and north Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days, it said.

IMD predicted very dense fog in isolated parts over Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday. Rajasthan continued to reel under cold wave conditions with dense fog engulfing many areas in the state Sunday morning. The night temperature in Mount Abu has been below freezing point for the last three days.

"A fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from January 18. Another Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from January 21," IMD the statement said. There was some respite from the intense cold wave conditions in Kashmir as the minimum temperature improved by several degrees, officials said here on Sunday.

In southern India, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall over Telangana on January 16, over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on January 16 and January 17 and over Tamil Nadu, Kerala during next 3 days. Rainfall is also predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during on January 19 and January 20.