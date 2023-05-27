Search icon
IMD predicts relief from heatwave conditions, rainfall over next 5 days; check latest weather update

The meteorological service predicted "isolated areas of heavy rainfall might occur over Haryana and northeast Rajasthan on May 27 and northwest Uttar Pradesh on May 27 and 28."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 07:32 PM IST

In its most recent bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that three northern states will see heavy rains over the next few days but that there would be "no heatwave conditions" in any region of the nation during the following five days.

The meteorological service predicted "isolated areas of heavy rainfall might occur over Haryana and northeast Rajasthan on May 27 and northwest Uttar Pradesh on May 27 and 28." According to the prediction, hailstorms are also "very likely" to occur in a few scattered locations on May 27 over east Uttar Pradesh and on May 28–29 over north Rajasthan.

The warning was released after Delhi saw hours of nonstop rain, which caused the morning temperature to drop as low as 19.3 degrees Celsius. While adding that a western disturbance lies over adjacent Pakistan, the IMD predicted that over the next 4-5 days, light to moderate showers and gusty winds are expected to be experienced across areas of northwest India.

IMD added in the bulletin released at 2 pm that light to moderate rain is also anticipated to persist across portions of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura during the course of the next 24 hours. On May 27, isolated areas of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to see severe rain. Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Kerala between May 27 and May 29, as well as over south interior Karnataka on May 29, according to the advisory.

READ | Noida: City’s first Dog park to open on June 1; facilities like trainers, medical aid for pets to be available

In north and central India, the activity of the rains has coincided with a drop in temperature. According to the IMD, the highest temperatures were "by 6-8°C below normal." As the country's rainy season begins, the southwest monsoon wind is moving towards the Indian subcontinent.

The weather service reported that the conditions were good for the southwest monsoon to spread into a few additional areas of the south Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the following two days.

IMD had stated last week that Kerala, which is where the winds carrying rain make their first stop across mainland India, has experienced a minor delay in the start of the southwest monsoon. Instead of arriving on May 31, the onset is predicted to occur across the coastal state on June 4.

