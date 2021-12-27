IMD predicts rains, thunderstorms in THESE states today- Check forecast here

The winter chill has set in across most of the northern states in India, which is now witnessing an unlikely period of showers and light thunderstorms. According to the latest weather forecast, several states are expected to receive rain for the next couple of days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, December 27 morning, said that several parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to experience light to moderate rainfalls for the next few hours today. The rains might lead to a further drop in the minimum temperature.

In a tweet, the IMD said, “Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Hodal (Haryana) Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Raya, Hathras, Jalesar (UP) during next 2 hours.”

The weather agency further stated, “Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Panipat, Palwal, Aurangabad (Haryana) Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Daurala, Moradabad, Bulandshahar, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai...during next 2 hours.”

Apart from this, parts of Delhi NCR received light to moderate rains yesterday night, December 26, with fog witnessed in some areas. According to the MeT department, the wet spell in Delhi NCR is likely to continue till December 29.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the national capital slipped to the ‘severe’ category on the morning of December 26, just a day after Christmas. The AQI of Delhi stood at 430 yesterday morning, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

According to SAFAR, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi in the wee hours of Monday, December 27, was recorded at 433, still falling in the ‘severe’ category. Meanwhile, the AQI in Gurugram was 347 while in Noida it was 480, indicating high pollution levels.