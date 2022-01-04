IMD predicts rains in Delhi, other states for next 5 days- Check full weather forecast HERE

The chilly weather and light precipitations are likely to persist in several states in the northern part of the country, according to the latest weather forecast. Snowfall and thunderstorms are also likely in some states, which might reduce the minimum temperature.

The India Meteorological Department has said that light to moderate rainfalls is possible in Delhi this week. Apart from Delhi, other states such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and others might also receive isolated rains in the next five days.

According to the forecast, the rainy conditions are likely to commence from January 5 and will last till January 9. The temperature during the day is expected to fall and the AQI is expected to improve during this time in several states.

IMD, in a statement, said, “High winds and intermittent rains are likely during January 5 to January 8 that is expected to improve AQI significantly to 'lower end of very poor' through strong dispersion and wet deposition. Mixing layer height continues to be about 1 km.”

The temperature and precipitation in the northwest states of India are likely to be impacted due to the western disturbances. It has also been predicted that isolated and heavy rains will occur in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on January 4, and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 5.

The MeT department has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, and West Madhya Pradesh from January 4-6.

The weather forecasting agency further said that isolated rains are likely in several parts of Punjab on January 5, while no alert has been issued regarding cold wave conditions in northwest India for this week. These weather conditions are likely to prevail till January 9.