The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rainfall alerts for 18 states including Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab and Haryana amid cyclones originating from Iraq and neighbouring Bangladesh.

The weather department, on Tuesday, i.e., March 11, issued the alerts which are likely to remain in effect till March 15.

The first cyclone, advancing from Iraq towards north India, is likely to bring relief from heat in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring regions. Moreover, the second cyclone, approaching from Bangladesh, will affect the weather pattern in eastern and northeastern states.

In northern regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the IMD has predicted a heavy snowfall accompanied by rainfall and thunderstorms from March 10 to 15.

The eastern states such as Bihar and West Begal along with northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh are likely to witness heavy rainfall. Furthermore, Punjab and Haryana are likely to face rain showers and thunderstorms on March 12 and 13; Rajasthan could experience a similar condition from March 13 to 15.

South Indian states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been put on heavy rainfall alerts.