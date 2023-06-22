IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Delhi, Noida, Punjab, Haryana on these dates, check full weather report

Representational Image

As rainfall hit parts of the national capital on Thursday, the pleasant weather is expected to last until mid-next week. The temperature has also decreased by a few degrees, providing relief to Delhi residents from the oppressive heat.

On Thursday morning, the India Meteorological Department had predicted the possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning at a few places in north Punjab, Haryana, South Delhi, North Madhya Pradesh and 16 other places.

"Latest Satellite imagery shows the possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder & lightning at a few places of north Punjab, Haryana, South Delhi, North Madhya Pradesh & adjoining Uttar Pradesh, northeast Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, south Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and coastal Karnataka during next 2-3 hours," it said in a tweet.

The Meteorological Department's data indicates that rain will continue to fall in Delhi till June 27. A temperature reduction of 4 degrees can be observed. Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are predicted to be 38 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. Along with rain, there will be high winds.

Rain and pleasant weather have remained in Uttar Pradesh as well. The Meteorological Department predicts that the current weather will likely last through June 25.

Delhi is anticipated to experience a partially cloudy sky with a chance of light rainfall or drizzle on Thursday, as per the seven-day prediction given by the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC).

The maximum temperature is projected to reach around 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to hover around 28 degrees.