Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Delhi, Noida, Punjab, Haryana on these dates, check full weather report

The India Meteorological Department had predicted the possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning in a few places.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Delhi, Noida, Punjab, Haryana on these dates, check full weather report
Representational Image

As rainfall hit parts of the national capital on Thursday, the pleasant weather is expected to last until mid-next week. The temperature has also decreased by a few degrees, providing relief to Delhi residents from the oppressive heat.

On Thursday morning, the India Meteorological Department had predicted the possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning at a few places in north Punjab, Haryana, South Delhi, North Madhya Pradesh and 16 other places.

"Latest Satellite imagery shows the possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder & lightning at a few places of north Punjab, Haryana, South Delhi, North Madhya Pradesh & adjoining Uttar Pradesh, northeast Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, south Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and coastal Karnataka during next 2-3 hours," it said in a tweet.

The Meteorological Department's data indicates that rain will continue to fall in Delhi till June 27. A temperature reduction of 4 degrees can be observed. Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are predicted to be 38 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. Along with rain, there will be high winds. 

Rain and pleasant weather have remained in Uttar Pradesh as well. The Meteorological Department predicts that the current weather will likely last through June 25.

Delhi is anticipated to experience a partially cloudy sky with a chance of light rainfall or drizzle on Thursday, as per the seven-day prediction given by the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC). 

According to the Regional Meteorological Department's (RMC) seven-day forecast, Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy in Delhi with a probability of drizzle or light showers.

The maximum temperature is projected to reach around 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to hover around 28 degrees.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon’s vintage cotton saree for Adipurush trailer launch is inspired by ‘purity of Sita’, has 24-carat gold print
Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie
Meet photographer Munna Thaakur, who started career as newspaper hawker; has worked with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone
Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look
Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Huma Qureshi attend Dahaad screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 733 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.